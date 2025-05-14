LOS ANGELES — It's been more than four months since the Los Angeles-area wildfires ripped through Altadena and Pacific Palisades. And still, many businesses that did survive the flames are struggling to reopen.

To help, a coalition of public relations professionals is taking on pro bono clients as they spread the word that these businesses will make a comeback.

Opening her Korean beauty storefront in the town she spent so much time in as a child was always a dream for Vanessa Nabhani, co-founder of Playlab Beauty. It doesn't take long to feel her passion for skincare.

“There can be 20 steps if you want there to be 20 steps, but we're here to say it doesn't have to be 20 steps," Nabhani said. "Let's break it down, and let's make it fit into your routine and your lifestyle."

One year ago, Nabhani and her co-founder opened Playlab Beauty, invigorated by the Korean beauty craze and excited to bring it to Pasadena at an affordable price point.

But Nabhani says she never could have imagined what would happen just a few months in. Come January, the Eaton Fire ripped through Altadena, burning down her home that doubled as their warehouse and office.

“All of our inventory, all of our supplies, packaging, furniture that we were ready to start doing more events and, and services and store that was taken from us overnight," she said.

All of their business momentum went with it, she says. And even though four months has passed, Nabhani is still trying to find her footing.

It's why Nabhani says she's eternally grateful for Jennifer Acree, founder of the LA Strong Comms Coalition, a group of PR professionals offering free services to small businesses affected by the wildfires.

"I was born and raised in Pacific Palisades," Acree said. "My parents bought their house there in 1972, and unfortunately, [they] — among with pretty much all my friends and family — lost all their houses and then all these businesses went under as well. And right after the fires, I was just really feeling helpless and feeling like I wanted to help other people and started helping some friends that had some businesses that were affected."

This was the beginning of the LASCC — and now, the coalition is helping 10 businesses and counting.

Another one of the businesses is CodeNinjas, a program teaching kids coding, robotics and STEM owned by Ashima Gupta.

It was one of her first times back in the building that narrowly survived the flames, but Gupta still wasn't sure what's next for the town that's now unrecognizable.

“You see all the houses, businesses, the devastation. Do you want to come back and open the doors? I don't know," she said. "I have so many families telling me that it's really, it's [triggering]. But one thing that has happened: [The] community has really come together.”

So, Gupta is remaining hopeful — and so is Nabhani, who is moved by the support.

“It’s a reminder that we're not alone, that we didn't the tragedy didn't happen to us alone," Nabhani said. "The fight doesn't have to be alone. We're all in this together and both sides of LA, which is beautiful, too.”

The LA Strong Comms Coalition is still accepting pro bono clients. Business owners affected by the fire can fill out the LASCC form here.