SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four months after the deadly January wildfires in the Los Angeles region, California’s Department of Insurance granted State Farm’s emergency rate increase, which would allow the company to receive an immediate $400 million cash infusion from its parent company to address its serious financial condition.

Last month after a three-day hearing, a judge found “the evidence presented in the hearing established a prima facie showing that State Farm is experiencing extraordinary financial distress, coupled with surplus depletion that threatens ongoing business operations.”

The approval means a 17% interim rate increase in State Farm’s homeowners’ line, reduced from the 21.8% the company had originally requested.

State Farm has also agreed to refrain from implementing new block non-renewal programs through the end of 2025.

The emergency rate increase takes effect June 1, with a full rate hearing scheduled to start at a date determined by a judge.

“Let me be clear: We are in a statewide insurance crisis, affecting millions of Californians. Taking this on requires tough decisions. This is not a game. This is not a media-driven moment for some to exploit — this impacts people I am committed to protecting,” said Commissioner Ricardo Lara in a statement.

Lara further said he is “focused on ensuring that State Farm pays its claims to wildfire survivors fully and fairly — and nothing is off the table.”

The approval also allows State Farm an interim rate increase of 15% for renters and condo insurance. Rental-dwelling insurance would see a 38% rate increase.

The insurance company in a statement on Tuesday said, “We thank the Commissioner for this approval and look forward to continuing to work with the Commissioner and others on a more sustainable insurance market in California.”

“Today’s emergency interim rate approval by the Commissioner is a critical first step for State Farm General’s (SFG) ability to continue serving our California customers.”

State Farm is California’s largest property insurer with about a million customers and requested the rate hike because of payouts from this year’s LA fires, which it estimates will cost the company $7.6 billion.