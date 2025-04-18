SANTA MONICA, Calif. — More than three months after fast-moving wildfires tore through Southern California, families who lost their homes are still trying to pick up the pieces. But a recent extension of income tax deadlines is giving fire victims a small but welcome sense of relief.

Melanie and Ross Canter, owners of the popular Santa Monica dessert shop Cookie Good, were among the thousands who lost their homes in the January blaze. As they sift through what remains and try to rebuild, Melanie says the emotional toll has only grown.

“It’s just so sad and it’s just so surreal,” she said. “I think the grief is setting in more now. The beginning was shock and denial. Now we’re in that calm, quiet mode where the reality is setting in.”

The IRS and state tax agencies have extended deadlines for residents in federally declared disaster zones, pushing income tax filings and payments to Oct. 15. LA County also delayed property tax payments for those impacted by the fire.

“Anything that we can get as far as being able to breathe a little bit easier is huge,” said Ross Canter.

Financial adviser Rick Miller with CSI Wealth Management says the extension can help families better plan their financial futures — especially when it comes to deciding when to claim their losses.

“FEMA has allowed areas in Southern California to push off the tax return — both the filing and the paying — until Oct. 15 on a federal basis. So that’s a big relief for a lot of people,” Miller said. “And the IRS has already said they can take the losses in 2024 or 2025, so it’s important to talk to a tax expert.”

For the Canters, the extension provides more than just financial breathing room — it offers a moment to process their loss.

“You juggle the tragedy and the loss of what we went through,” Ross said. “But then you also juggle what’s next.”

Cookie Good remains open, and the Canters continue to serve customers daily. But behind the counter, their road to recovery is just beginning. For them — and so many others still sifting through the ashes — even a small break can mean the world.