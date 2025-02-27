EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The aftermath of the wildfires has been devastating, with Malibu among the hardest-hit areas.
Entire neighborhoods were reduced to ash, and countless of businesses are now gone.
One of those losses is Moonshadows, a beloved Malibu restaurant that stood for nearly 40 years before being destroyed in the Palisades Fire.
JD Slajchert, whose family-owned Moonshadows, joined "Your Morning" to talk about the road to recovery and how he’s helping his employees and the Malibu business community rebuild.
