LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday directed its staff to review a possible allocation of $10 million in federal funds to a program aimed at training workers to support fire recovery efforts.

On Jan. 16, the U.S. Department of Labor announced $10 million in emergency grant funding to support disaster-relief jobs and training services for those affected by the wildfires in the county, according to the motion presented by Supervisor Lindsey Horvath.

The board directed County Counsel and the Department of Economic Opportunity to study the feasibility of allocating the funds to the Los Angeles/Orange Counties Building and Construction Trades Council-Apprenticeship Readiness Fund, to hire and train workers to support hazardous debris removal work.

The board asked for a report back in 14 days. It will also include consider whether other unspent funds administered by the DEO could be directed into the program.

Supervisor Holly Mitchell abstained from the vote. Some members of the public who spoke to the board expressed concern, saying it would rush the training of unskilled workers for professional roles.

Other speakers supported the motion, saying it would provide employment for people in need of work.