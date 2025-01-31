LOS ANGELES — Some business owners in Altadena lost everything to the Eaton Fire, even so, they continue to show up for their community.

When she thinks of the Tropic Truck, the Cali-Carribean food truck she launched with her husband back in 2015, Lauren Saraviacea thinks of friends, family and community.

“This truck is my life,” she said. “My husband and I started it together before I had my daughter, and it’s grown and it’s my family.”

It’s why she said she can’t turn her back on Altadena now. Almost every day since the Eaton Fire ripped through this town, she’s been serving free food to the community and everyone working to restore it in partnership with World Central Kitchen.

She and her family continue to show up for the fire victims, even though she herself lost her home to the fire.