LOS ANGELES — In the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires, local community members and business emerge to help survivors with essentials including food, clothing and housing.

Spectrum News spoke with Wade Hicock, owner of Big Waves Laundromat, who is going above and beyond by offering free laundry services to first responders and those impacted by the fires despite losing everything in the Palisades Fire.

