According to AAA, more Americans will travel for Thanksgiving this year than ever before. Whether you're flying or driving, the weather could impact your trip. Here's what to expect across the country this week.

What You Need To Know A strong storm system develops midweek



Rain and snow are expected across much of the Eastern U.S. on Thanksgiving



Heavy snow is possible for parts of the interior Northeast



Colder air fills in east of the Rockies late this week

Here are the weather highlights for Thanksgiving travelers this week.

A more detailed forecast for each day can be found below.

Tuesday

No strong storms or severe weather are in the forecast for Tuesday. A front will push east across the country, stretching from the southern Appalachians to the Mid-Atlantic, bringing showers and some rain chances. Accumulations will be low.

A low pressure system will swing through the Northeast states and bring some rain and wintry precipitation to elevated parts of New England and northern New York State. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for northern New York and interior New England, including Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire.

Mixed wintry precipitation, including light ice accretion and sleet, could lead to slick travel for those parts of the Northeast.

Snowy weather continues in the Mountain West on Tuesday. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across parts of California, Utah and Colorado with snowfall being measured in feet across the highest elevations. Heavy snow in the southern Sierra Nevada mountains could climb up to 3 to 4 feet with 1 to 2 feet across parts of the Colorado Rockies.

Wednesday

Wednesday morning will offer favorable travel conditions for most across the country. Wet and wintry conditions out west will taper off through Wednesday morning as high pressure builds in and widespread, heavy snow ends in the mountains.

A low pressure system developing across the Midwest on Wednesday afternoon will bring increasing rain and snow chances and some impactful weather beginning late Wednesday as a cold front trails behind it.

Showers and storms are expected across the Gulf Coast, stretching northward toward the Tennessee and Ohio River Valley. Rain totals Wednesday and Wednesday night could climb up toward half an inch to an inch across parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and northern Georgia, leading to wet travel conditions. Rain spreads east toward the Mid-Atlantic late Wednesday night.

Thanksgiving Day

If you’re saving your travel for Thanksgiving Day, an active pattern looks to set up across the Northeast with a storm system bringing rain and potentially heavy snow. Precipitation is expected across most of the Eastern Seaboard on Thanksgiving Day.

The highest potential for heavy snow will be for the interior Northeast, especially in the higher elevations. There is still some uncertainty in the exact timing and placement for the heaviest rain and snow will fall, but confidence is high for an active pattern bringing impactful and wet weather across the Northeast on Turkey Day.

Temperatures should be colder than normal east of the Rockies on Thanksgiving, making for a chilly day. The Western U.S. is looking at drier weather and favorable travel conditions.

Friday

Cold westerly flow and leftover moisture could lead to some heavy lake-effect snow on Friday and into this weekend as the low pressure system moves offshore. It could impact travel plans for those around the Great Lakes, especially in western and central New York.

High pressure should build into the Central U.S., keeping most of the Midwest and Southeast dry and chilly as below normal temperatures settle in Friday through the weekend.

Out west, weather conditions stay dry and quiet with no active weather expected.

Our team of meteorologists dives deep into the science of weather and breaks down timely weather data and information. To view more weather and climate stories, check out our weather blogs section.