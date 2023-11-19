A storm system continues to cause some travel slowdowns leading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

From heavy rain and gusty winds to winter weather, this storm will directly impact the eastern half of the country, causing travel delays through midweek.

A storm system is still marching eastward, bringing widespread rain to the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, all the way to the Gulf Coast. It'll also bring a chance of severe storms to the Southeast, along with snow and a bit of ice to the Northeast.

Some travelers will also face gusty winds, especially along the Appalachians, near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario and along the immediate coast from the Mid-Atlantic to Cape Cod.

Severe weather threat

Severe storms caused wind damage and a few likely tornadoes in Louisiana and Mississippi on Monday, and the severe weather threat shifts into the Southeast for Tuesday into early Wednesday. It runs from far southern Virginia down to the central Gulf Coast. The main risk area is in southern Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle.

The strongest storms could produce damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are also possible.

Winter weather

While this will be mainly a rain-maker, wintry weather will affect parts of the Northeast.

A wintry mix begins in northern Pennsylvania and central New York Tuesday afternoon, spreading northward into the evening and overnight. Most of the snow in the Northeast will fall after dark and end or turn to rain before sunrise Wednesday, although a good share of Maine will see flakes fly throughout Wednesday.

A majority of the notable snowfall accumulations will occur in higher elevations, which have the best chance of picking up 2 to 5 inches. Some spots in Maine could top 6 inches.

Where the snow sticks, roads will be slick. Gusty winds during snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Be prepared

Depending on where you are headed and when, be prepared to encounter travel delays in the coming days. Make sure to keep a close eye on the forecast at your current location and desired destination, and check your flight status before heading to the airport.

For those traveling by car, plan your trip according. Remember to keep these safety tips in mind while driving in the rain.

Those traveling through areas where winter weather is expected, try to stay off the roads during the height of the storm.

Remembered to check here for the latest updates and information in the days ahead.

