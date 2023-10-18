Tropical Storm Tammy has formed in the tropical Atlantic, just east of the Lesser Antillies.

What You Need To Know Tropical Storm Tammy formed on Oct. 18



It'll continue west toward the Lesser Antilles



It could bring heavy rainfall, flooding and gusty winds to parts of Lesser Antilles

Now the nineteenth storm of the season, Tammy will continue to head west.

Its should strengthen as it gets closer to the Lesser Antilles, and some of the islands could deal with heavy rainfall, flooding and gusty winds as early as Friday.

It's still too early to tell exactly where this storm will go, but forecast models suggest it'll curve north into the open Atlantic after brushing the northeastern Caribbean.

