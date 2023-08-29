We get a bonus full moon this month, and it’s the last “blue moon” until May 2026.

What You Need To Know A full moon happens the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 30



It’s the second full moon this month, making it a blue moon



This full moon is also a supermoon



You can see Saturn near the moon

After the Full Sturgeon Moon on Aug. 1, our second full moon of the month happens Wednesday evening. It’ll be fullest at 9:36 p.m. ET.

This is also a blue moon, based on the common definition, because it’s the second full moon of the month. To top it off, it is also considered a supermoon, too. That’s because the moon will be in about the closest part of its orbit around Earth.

While the next blue moon arrives in May 2026, the next blue supermoon doesn’t happen until January 2037, according to NASA. But that one is quickly followed up by another just two months later!

Sky watchers will also get some planetary sights to go along with the full moon. You can see Saturn to the upper-right of the moon. Also, just as the moon is rising in the east, look back to the west to see Mars setting in twilight.

If you’re out before sunrise Thursday morning, look high in the southern sky to find Jupiter. You’ll also be able to find Venus in the east.

