ORLANDO, Fla. — All eyes are on the Yucatan Peninsula this weekend as a new tropical wave has developed. And while confidence is high that this wave will slide north into the Gulf of Mexico, eventually impacting Florida, exactly what impacts this system brings aren't quite known yet.

As of Saturday morning, shower and thunderstorm activity has picked up associated with an area of low pressure situated in the Yucatan Channel. This area of low pressure sits right off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. This is important, because as long as the center of circulation stays offshore, the higher the odds this system could develop a bit quicker than what some models suggest.

Environmental conditions appear accommodating for further development as we head through this weekend. A tropical depression or tropical storm could form from this area of low pressure within the next day or two.

For Florida, this wave will not produce any impacts through the weekend, so you should use this weekend as a perfect time to get outside and do some preparations on your lawn or run those errands around town in order to freshen up your hurricane kit. Remember, this weekend starts Florida’s Disaster Supply Tax Free Holiday, so you can save money too.

What could Central Florida see from this storm?

The question on everyone’s mind: “What impacts will this bring to me and my family?”

Well, that’s a bit of a complicated question to answer right now and here’s why.

As of Saturday morning, confidence remains fairly high that the storm system will slide north towards Florida. The upper-air pattern across the Gulf of Mexico is producing persistent southerly winds. These winds are due to a large area of low pressure moving west towards mainland Mexico and an upper level high drifting east towards Cuba. The combination of both these pressure systems produces a narrow corridor of southerly winds aloft. These winds will lift whatever is in the eastern Gulf of Mexico north towards the state of Florida.

This storm will also move over very warm ocean waters - some as high as 90°. These water temperatures, combined with lower wind shear across the eastern Gulf of Mexico, will provide an environment that could be conducive to some strengthening, potentially rapid strengthening.

This means the potential impacts to Central Florida largely hinge on exactly how strong this system gets. A stronger storm will want to head further north as the southerly winds upstairs will want to push the storm further north. A weaker storm will mean the system will feel less of those upper-level southerly winds, allowing it to drift to the northeast over time.

So for now, impacts to Central Florida largely dictate on the strength of the storm and its eventual path.

However, it’s evident that some portion of Florida will probably see very heavy rainfall and perhaps even some strong tropical storm force winds. Who sees the worst, though, remains yet to be seen. But those details should come into better view as we head towards Sunday and certainly by Monday morning.

What can I do now?

This weekend is a perfect weekend to get ready for any impacts this storm could bring Central Florida. With dry conditions all weekend long, consider getting outside and doing a quick lawn cleanup. Take care of any branches that may have fallen recently or trim back those overgrown bushes or trees. Take care of any loose palm fronds.

And spend some time refreshing your hurricane kit. It’s been a while since we’ve used it, so make sure your kit is restocked with fresh batteries, flashlights, portable chargers, a well stocked first aid kit and, of course, the necessary food essentials. Also, make sure you grab some fresh water jugs. Remember, we recommend one gallon of water per person, per day, for at least 3 days. For a family of 4, that would be 12 gallons of water.

This is a great weekend to refresh your kit regardless of what impacts this system brings us because Florida’s sales tax holiday for disaster supplies kicks off once again. You can click here for a list of what’s tax free this weekend. The holiday runs through September 8th.

