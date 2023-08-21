Tropical Storm Gert formed in the Atlantic overnight, but its time as a tropical storm won't last for much longer.

What You Need To Know Gert was previously Tropical Depression Six



It's time as a tropical storm will be short-lived



Gert will likely become a remnant low later on Monday

Tropical Depression Six officially became Tropical Storm Gert, the seventh named storm of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

Located 410 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, Gert is still barely holding on to its tropical storm status, producing maximum sustained wind speeds of 40 mph.

It will continue to combat to strong wind shear and drier air as it tracks west, so its time as a tropical storm will be short-lived.

Gert is expected to become a remnant low later on Monday before dissipating completely.

We're currently monitoring a few other areas with potential to develop across the Atlantic basin, including Tropical Storm Franklin and Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine.

Check here for a look at the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season so far.

Our team of meteorologists dives deep into the science of weather and breaks down timely weather data and information. To view more weather and climate stories, check out our weather blogs section.