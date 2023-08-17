Hilary continues bearing northwest to Baja Peninsula. Parts of Southern California have now been upgraded to a Tropical Warning from the California/Mexico border to Point Mugu and Catalina Island.

This is the first time the National Hurricane Center has issued one for that area.

The storm will drop areas of heavy rain in the Southwest U.S. late Sunday into early next week.

What You Need To Know Hilary is a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the Baja Peninsula



It'll quickly weaken as it interacts with land and cooler water, but still have significant impacts



Areas of heavy rain look increasingly likely for parts of the Southwest U.S.

Hilary remains a major hurricane and is a Category 4 storm off the southwest coast of Mexico. It is moving northwest over warm water, and the National Hurricane Center believes it could become a little stronger today, but should generally maintain its intensity.

Nearly all the western coast of the Baja Peninsula is in a Tropical Storm Warning, Hurricane Warning or Hurricane Watch. Tropical Storm Warnings and Tropical Storm Watches now include parts of coastal Southern California.

Hilary will begin weakening on Saturday as it moves over cooler water and interacts with the land of the Baja Peninsula. It'll return to tropical storm status by the end of the weekend, then become post-tropical as it tracks into the U.S. However, it will still have significant impacts.

Details of what exactly will happen where are still uncertain, since that will depend on where the system goes.

Widespread rainfall amounts over 2 inches are likely, with heavier amounts falling east of main cities of southern California. Swaths in excess of 4 inches are expected there. Locally heavy rain could cause flooding, and burn scars will become especially susceptible to problems.

Rain will begin well ahead of Hilary, starting as early as later Saturday.

We can also expect gusty winds and hazardous marine conditions as the system approaches and moves through.

Hilary became a named storm on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023 and then intensified into a hurricane Thursday morning, then a major hurricane Thursday evening. It's the fourth major hurricane of the 2023 Pacific hurricane season.

The last landfalling tropical system to pass within a couple hundred miles of Los Angeles was Nora in 1997. It went from a tropical storm to a tropical depression as its center straddled the California-Arizona border.

