Along with Tropical Storm Franklin, we're watching three areas in the Atlantic with the potential to develop. One will be heading into the Gulf of Mexico and will affect the U.S. in some way next week.

What You Need To Know Three areas are being monitored for potential tropical development



The one with the highest chance of development is in the Caribbean, headed to the Gulf



Two others have lower odds and are in the open Atlantic

A broad area of low pressure over Central America will move into the northwestern Caribbean Sea by this weekend. It's still disorganized for now, but gradual development is likely.

The National Hurricane Center says it has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression late this weekend or early next week.

It's still too far out to determine exactly how this could impact Florida and the Southeast, but increasing tropical moisture will at least increase rain chances next week. Floridians should stay updated with Spectrum News as details become clearer.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Emily are in the central Atlantic and now have low odds of redeveloping. Its narrow window of time to organize is closing as conditions become unfavorable once again. It'll stay over open waters.

Meanwhile, the tropical wave between the Lesser Antilles the Cabo Verde Islands has a medium chance of development over the next week. Conditions could become more favorable early next week, and we could see a tropical depression form then. It, too, will stay over open waters.

