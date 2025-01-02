Lake effect snow systems making their way across New York is welcome news for ski resorts.

There are 52 ski areas across the state, but the conditions have been less than ideal during the past couple of ski seasons. Last winter, there was a significant lack of snow. To make things worse, temperatures fluctuated often, making it difficult for resorts to even make their own snow. Ski resorts need the right temperature, humidity, wind and air quality to be able to make snow.

The climate has been much better so far this season for snow, and more snow and colder temperatures are predicted in the forecast.

You can learn more about ski resorts by checking out the National Ski Areas Association.