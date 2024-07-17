Crews are still hard at work in Canandaigua after a tornado touched down there on Monday. The National Weather Service says the EF-0 tornado was on the ground for about two minutes.

Some businesses still have yet to reopen after the damage forced them to close.

Many of those businesses are in the area of Eastern Boulevard, just off Routes 5 & 20, where more than a dozen utility poles were snapped off by the force of the wind. Places like Maguire Ford, AutoZone, Rite Aid and Denny's all remained closed two days after the storm. Burger King, which sits on the opposite side of 5 & 20 from Eastern Boulevard, said it would remain closed until further notice and would likely reopen by Thursday or Friday.

Roseland Waterpark, which is accessed through Eastern Boulevard, remained closed on Wednesday despite plans to reopen.

"As much as we were hoping to open our gates today, the on-site utility crews have informed us that they need more time to complete the repairs on the power lines on the access road from Eastern Boulevard," said Ryan Fuller, Roseland Waterpark's director of operations. "We are working to expedite this process and are hopeful to welcome our visitors back as soon as possible."

The park says it's ready to reopen as soon as the entrance is accessible.

Rochester Gas & Electric is asking people living on the west side of Canandaigua Lake to reduce their power usage as crews work to make repairs. The utility company is asking customers from Butler Road up to the city to minimize daytime power usage by turning off air conditioners and nonessential appliances. If usage is not reduced, the company says it will need to create an outage into this evening.