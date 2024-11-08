Looking for something to do this weekend? Would you like to get some holiday shopping done?

Vidler's 5 & 10 is located in East Aurora, Erie County. The store has become famous over the decades and has even been the set of eight movies.

Local merchants made bets the store wouldn't last six weeks when it originally opened. After all, Vidler's opened at the start of the Great Depression. But nearly 100 years later, the store has made quite a name for itself. It's currently the world's largest five and dime.

When you step through the white and red awnings, you go back in time. Breanna Fuss spoke to Don Vidler, the president and co-owner of the store, for a look at what makes it so special and why you might want to pay them a visit.