Canada has issued a travel advisory urging its LGBTQ+ residents to be cautious when visiting the United States, citing laws and policies that have been enacted that may affect them.

The warning applies to travelers who are 2SLGBTQI+, which stands for two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, questioning, intersex and more



It recommends they check relevant state and local laws when planning trips



Asked about the updated guidance Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters the government employs experts “to look carefully around the world and to monitor whether there are particular dangers to particular groups of Canadians.”

The advisory does not go into detail about the potential risks, but a page on Canada’s travel and tourism website, to which the warning links, states: “Foreign laws and customs related to sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics (SOGIESC) can be very different from those in Canada. As a result, you could face certain barriers and risks when you travel outside Canada. Research and prepare for your trip in advance to help your travels go smoothly.”

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Wednesday.

In June, the Human Rights Campaign declared a “national state of emergency” for LGBTQ+ Americans, also pointing to recently passed laws. A month earlier, the group joined with Equality Florida to issued an advisory detailing risks for LGBTQ+ people who travel or relocate to Florida.

According to the Human Rights Campaign, more than 75 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been signed into law this year in the United States. And the American Civil Liberties Union is currently tracking 495 bills, which includes those that have been passed.