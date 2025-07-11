LONG BEACH, Calif. — The Port of Long Beach is expected to grow its cargo-handling capacity up to 50% in the coming years as a result of a $365 million terminal expansion project, it was announced Friday.

International Transportation Service, a marine container terminal operator, announced Friday that it will begin work on the South Slip Fill Project, which is slated for completion by 2028. The project involves filling in a 19-acre "horseshoe gap" and establishing a 560-foot extension of an existing wharf that will allow for up to two 18,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit container ships.

Construction work is expected to begin this month, led by a joint venture of the Dutra Group and the Griffith Company.

"This project strengthens America's supply chain by investing in infrastructure the right way — using local labor and U.S.-made materials," Kim Holtermand, CEO of ITS Long Beach said in a statement. "We're not just preparing for the future — we're building it here at home.

Port of Long Beach officials supported the project, noting that it will further bolster operations at the port.

"ITS has been a powerful force for environmental stewardship in our green port by modernizing terminal operations and moving more cargo containers by rail. They've been great partners in our mission to lead green, and we look forward to more great things to come," said Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners President Bonnie Lowenthal in a statement.

Port CEO Mario Cordero touted the project will benefit the port in reaching their environmental goals as well.

"By 'building more America now,' ITS is also building more land for the Port of Long Beach while expanding capacity and driving efficiency on its terminal," Cordero said in a statement.

The wharf expansion project is the latest in a series of upgrades at the ITS Long Beach terminal. Other improvements have consisted of a first on- dock rail system and the addition of five new electric ship-to-shore cranes.