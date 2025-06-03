Even as more models come on the market, fewer Americans are interested in buying electric vehicles, according to a new survey from the American Automobile Association.

Just 16% of U.S. adults surveyed in March said they are very likely or likely to purchase a fully electric vehicle for their next car. It was the lowest level of interest in EVs recorded by the poll since 2019.

“While the automotive industry is committed to long-term electrification and providing a diverse range of models, underlying consumer hesitation remains,” AAA Director of Automotive Engineering Greg Brannon said in a statement.

Over the past four years, automakers have introduced more than 75 new electric vehicles, including popular models such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Rivian R1S. Still, the percentage of consumers who said they are unlikely or very unlikely to purchase an EV increased in the 2025 survey from 51% to 63% compared with last year.

High battery repair costs topped the list of reasons car buyers don’t want an EV. Purchase price, unsuitability for long-distance travel, a lack of convenient public charging stations and fear of running out of charge rounded out the top five.

Drivers also cited safety concerns, challenges with installing a charging station at their homes and the potential end to tax credits, as proposed in theOne Big Beautiful Bill that Congress is considering, which would solidify President Donald Trump’s agenda.

The survey found that high gas prices motivated more Americans to consider electric vehicles in 2022, when prices at the pump hit $5 per gallon. But with gas prices now averaging around $3, it is less of a motivation.

Buyers who remain interested in purchasing EVs cite gas savings, concern for the environment and lower maintenance and repair costs, as well as tax credits.

The ninth annual AAA EV interest survey found that fewer Americans believe the majority of cars will be electric within the next 10 years. In 2022, 40% thought most cars would be zero emissions by 2035. In 2025, just 23% thought so.