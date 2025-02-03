EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — In the wake of the recent wildfires that have devastated SoCal, the company Ampure is donating portable chargers to support EV drivers affected by the fires.
Residents affected by the wildfires can visit here to register for a free Ampure Go charger.
The online form will inquire about their current situation (generator use or standard outlet) to ensure they receive the most suitable charger.
The form will also be used to arrange a convenient pickup or delivery date for the charger.
