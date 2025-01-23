LOS ANGELES — President Donald Trump signed a wave of executive orders Monday, many targeting the environment, such as pulling out of the Paris Climate Agreement and rescinding former President Joe Biden’s agenda on climate and clean energy.
The moves come on the heels of the hottest year in recorded history, and as the Los Angeles region is grappling with dangerous and destructive wildfires over the last several weeks.
One order goes specifically after electric vehicle mandates, both federally and California, which has waiver authority to set stricter rules.
California has been a leader in electric vehicles as it aligns with the state’s goals to clean up carbon emissions and the air.