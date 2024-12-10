SEATTLE — Hyundai buyers in dozens of U.S. cities can now purchase their vehicles online through Amazon, the retailer announced Tuesday.

Amazon Autos allows buyers to browse, order and finance new Hyundai vehicles, then pick them up directly from a local dealership.

“We’re partnering with dealers and brands to redesign car shopping — making it more transparent, convenient and customer-friendly,” Amazon Autos Global Head Fan Jin said in a statement. “With Amazon Autos, we’re bringing the simplicity and ease customers expect from Amazon to car shopping, one of their largest purchases, while offering dealers a new channel to connect with a broad audience.”

As of Tuesday, Hyundai buyers can use the Amazon website to search for available vehicles at their local dealerships by make, model, trim, color and other features. They can also trade in their existing cars through the site, applying its value to the price of the new vehicle they’re purchasing and dropping it off at the same place they pick up their new car.

The 48 cities where Amazon Autos is currently available include Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Houston and San Antonio in Texas; Fort Myers/Naples, Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida; and Boston, Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, New York, Philadelphia and Phoenix, among others.

Amazon first announced its partnership with Hyundai at last year’s Los Angeles Auto Show. In 2025, it plans to expand with additional automakers, cities and leasing options.