More than a year after a General Motors robotaxi operated by its Cruise subsidiary struck and dragged a pedestrian, the Detroit automaker said Tuesday it is shifting its autonomous driving development to personal vehicles. The company will merge Cruise and its in-house self-driving technical teams into a single entity.

In September, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration imposed a consent order on Cruise to increase oversight of the company’s safety practices

“As the largest U.S. automotive manufacturer, we’re fully committed to autonomous driving and excited to bring GM customers its benefits — things like enhanced safety, improved traffic flow, increased accessibility, and reduced driver stress,” GM Senior Vice President of Software and Services Engineering Dave Richardson said in a statement.

General Motors is one of several mainstream automakers pursuing fully self-driving vehicles. Most of its cars and trucks already incorporate so-called advanced driver assistance features such as automatic emergency braking and lane departure warnings that are considered the building blocks of autonomous driving.

The announcement comes after the state of California temporarily suspended its autonomous driving license for Cruise and federal investigators launched an investigation following an Oct. 2, 2023 crash that dragged a pedestrian in San Francisco for 20 feet before stopping. In September, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Cruise failed to fully report the crash and imposed a consent order to increase oversight of the company’s safety practices.