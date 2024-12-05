Move over, BMW. Subaru has claimed the top spot in Consumer Reports’ 2025 annual car brand report card, nudging the German automaker from its No. 1 perch on last year’s list, the magazine announced Thursday.

Based on road-test scores, safety ratings, predicted reliability and owner satisfaction data, as well as brands’ used-car reliability, Consumer Reports' rankings of 32 brands are virtually unchanged from a year ago. The top five makes are the same. Their order has just shifted slightly with Subaru now leading the pack, followed by BMW, Lexus, Porsche and Honda.

Audi, Kia, Hyundai, Toyota and Infiniti rounded out the top 10 highest-rated brands.

On the flip side, Jeep ranked last, followed by Rivian, Land Rover, GMC and Dodge. The magazine does not recommend a single model from seven brands: Lincoln, Alfa Romeo, Dodge, GMC, Land Rover, Rivian and Jeep.