Available as either a sedan or wagon-crossover, the midsize vehicle claimed the top spot for its elegant design, excellent performance and technology, the magazine said Wednesday.

Originally introduced in the 1950s, the E-Class has been refined over the decades and is now in its 10th generation. The magazine’s editors praised its most recent redesign for being more thoughtfully designed around its occupants with a practical and spacious cabin that includes foldaway cupholders and a hidden wireless phone charger.

They also praised the sophisticated infotainment system of the $63,600-plus E350 and $72,000-pus E450, which now allow third-party apps such as Zoom, TikTok and YouTube.

“The meticulous and thoughtful changes that went into the 2024 E-Class are easily notable and incredibly impactful,” MotorTrend Group’s Head of Editorial Ed Loh said in a statement. “The E-Class met the mark across all six of our judging criteria and was undeniably the winner when compared to other vehicles in the segment.”

Judged on safety, value, advancement in design, engineering excellence, efficiency and performance of intended function, the Mercedes E-Class beat out the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and other vehicles for its “sublime driving experience with great acceleration and handling characteristics,” the magazine said. “Its performance metrics and safety ratings further bolster its status as one of the best midsize luxury cars of the 21st century.”