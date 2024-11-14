Between seat belts, air bags, collision warnings and automatic emergency braking, cars have gotten a lot safer over the years. Still, some models have higher fatal accident rates than others.

The Hyundai Venue compact SUV topped iSeeCars’ review of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System data for most dangerous cars, while Tesla topped its list of most dangerous car brands.

What You Need To Know Some car brands and models have higher fatal accident rates than others



The Hyundai Venue compact SUV topped iSeeCars’ review of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System data for most dangerous cars



Tesla topped its list of most dangerous car brands



The Chevrolet Corvette, Mitsubishi Mirage, Porsche 911 and Honda CR-V Hybrid rounded out the top five vehicles with the highest fatal accident rate, all of which exceeded the overall average by at least 450%; the Tesla Model Y and Model S ranked 6th and 21st, with fatal crash rates that are 370% and 200% higher than average

“New cars are safer than they’ve ever been,” iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer said in a statement. “Between advanced chassis design and driver assist technology, today’s cars provide excellent occupant protection. But these features are being countered by distracted driving and higher rates of speed, leading to rising accident and death rates in recent years.”

The Chevrolet Corvette, Mitsubishi Mirage, Porsche 911 and Honda CR-V Hybrid rounded out the top five vehicles with the highest fatal accident rate, all of which exceeded the overall average by at least 450%. The Tesla Model Y and Model S ranked 6th and 21st, with fatal crash rates that are 370% and 200% higher than average.

Kia, Buick, Dodge and Hyundai rounded out the top five automakers with the most frequent occupant fatalities.

Brauer noted that most of the vehicles on the list received excellent safety ratings and performed well in crash tests at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and NHTSA, “so it’s not a vehicle design issue.”

The study noted that small cars have a higher rate of fatal accidents because they’re at a disadvantage in accidents with larger vehicles. Sports and performance cars also had a higher rate of accident fatalities because of their drivers’ behavior.

Speeding is a contributing factor in roughly one third of all roadway deaths, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. About 8% of deadly accidents involve distracted drivers.

About 18,720 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first half of 2024, NHTSA said.