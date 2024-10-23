LONG BEACH, Calif. — Long Beach will receive more than $6.8 million in federal funding to enhance security and improve cargo flow at the port, officials announced Wednesday.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Emergency Management Agency’s Port Security Grant Program. From that grant, $2.6 million will support infrastructure, strengthen cybersecurity, improve drone detection capabilities, among other things, at the Port of Long Beach, officials said.

“These investments are vital in safeguarding our port’s operations and ensuring the secure movement of trade,” Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson said in a statement. “This grant underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of safety and efficiency at one of the nation’s busiest seaports.”

Another $4.2 million from the Department of Homeland Security will benefit six terminals of the port, as well as the Long Beach police and fire departments, officials said.

“We thank the Department of Homeland Security for driving innovative security practices and heightening the port’s ability to protect the people and the infrastructure responsible for moving cargo valued at more than $200 billion annually,” Mario Cordero, port CEO, said in a statement. “This grant will bolster the port’s existing security systems and enhance the resiliency of our operations in the event of an emergency.”

Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Long Beach, said, “We’re very excited the Port of Long Beach was able to secure such critical new funding through the Port Security Grant Program, which will improve our port’s security and protect our communities.”