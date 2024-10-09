As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida, 23% of the state’s gas stations are out of fuel, according to a tracker from GasBuddy.

The number of gas stations without fuel has been increasing over the past few days as Floridians evacuate the gulf coast in their cars. On Tuesday, 16% of the state’s gas stations were out of fuel, with the Tampa/St. Petersburg area experiencing the largest percentage of stations without gas.

Almost 60% of Tampa/St. Petersburg gas stations are out of fuel as of 9:36 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to GasBuddy.com. More than a third (35.16%) of stations in Fort Meyers/Naples, 31.76% of stations in Gainesville and 26.58% of stations in Orlando / Daytona Beach do not have fuel.

On Wednesday, GasBuddy launched a fuel availability tracker for Florida to help drivers find stations with fuel and power.

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis assured residents that “there is no fuel shortage” in the state.

“Fuel continues to arrive in the state of Florida by port and what we’re doing to bring it in on the ground," DeSantis said. "But lines at gas stations have been long. Gas stations are running out quicker than they otherwise would, and that is causing the sSate of Florida to help assist with the mission to be able to get fuel to the gas stations.”