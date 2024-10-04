Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday it is partnering with the California-based driverless taxi service Waymo. Through the multi-year strategic partnership, Waymo will integrate its fully autonomous driving technology into Hyundai’s all-electric Ioniq 5 SUV, with plans to add the vehicle to its Waymo One robotaxi fleet.

What You Need To Know Hyundai Motor Co. said Friday it is partnering with the California-based driverless taxi service Waymo



Through the multi-year strategic partnership, Waymo will integrate its fully autonomous driving technology into Hyundai’s all-electric Ioniq 5 SUV, with plans to add the vehicle to its Waymo One robotaxi fleet



The companies said they plan to make a “significant volume over multiple years; testing is scheduled to begin in late 2025.



Waymo currently operates a driverless ride hail service in Phoenix, San Francisco and Los Angeles using Jaguar I-PACE all-electric vehicles

“Hyundai and Waymo share a vision to improve the safety, efficiency and convenience of how people move,” Hyundai Motor Co. President Jose Munoz said in a statement. “Waymo’s transformational technology is improving road safety where they operate, and the Ioniq 5 is the ideal vehicle to scale this further.”

Waymo currently operates a driverless ride hail service in Phoenix, San Francisco and Los Angeles using Jaguar I-PACE all-electric vehicles. The fleet has collectively driven more than 20 million miles and conducted over 2 million trips. It has about 700 cars in operation.

The Ioniq 5s Waymo plans to upfit with its technology and add to its fleet will be made at a new factory in Georgia. The Ioniq 5s Hyundai provides to Waymo will include redundant hardware and power doors to enable them for autonomous driving.

The companies said they plan to make a “significant volume over multiple years.” Testing is scheduled to begin in late 2025.

“We are thrilled to partner with Hyundai as we further our mission to be the world’s most trusted driver,” Waymo Co-CEO Tekedra Mawakana said in a statement. “Hyundai’s focus on sustainability and strong electric vehicle roadmap makes them a great partner for us as we bring our fully autonomous service to more riders in more places.”