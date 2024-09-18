Drivers of General Motors’ electric vehicles now have access to more than 17,800 Tesla Superchargers, the Detroit automaker announced Wednesday.

GM will sell adapters to drivers of its growing EV lineup, enabling them to use the Superchargers, which add about 300 miles of range in 15 minutes.

“GM’s ongoing efforts to help accelerate the expansion of public charging infrastructure is an integral part of our commitment to an all-electric future,” GM Energy Vice President Wade Sheffer said in a statement.

GM makes a variety of plug-in battery electric models across several of its brands, including the Chevrolet Blazer EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Cadillac Escalade IQ, Cadillac Celestiq and GMC Sierra EV.

Starting Wednesday, drivers of those vehicles who purchase a GM-approved NACS DC adapter for $225 will be able to use Tesla’s North American Charging System, or NACS.

NACS is one of three major EV charging systems used by auto makers. The Combined Charging System, or CCS, is favored by American auto makers including Ford and General Motors, though NACS is twice as powerful as CCS.

Last year, Tesla said it would open its NACS to charging network operators as well as vehicle manufacturers. So far, General Motors, Ford and Rivian are able to use the Supercharger network. BMW, Hyundai and Mercedes-Benz have also signed deals.

GM said its EVs already have access to almost 232,000 public chargers.