While Delta Flight 295 was taxing for departure to Tokyo, its wingtip struck the tail of regional carrier Endeavor Air Flight 5526, the agency said.

The Endeavor was slated for takeoff to Lafayette, La. when the incident occurred at the intersection of two taxiways around 10:10 a.m. local time, the FAA said in a statement.

Delta said that the collision resulted in "damage to the tail of the regional jet and the wing of the" larger Airbus A350.

The airline said in a statement to Spectrum News that there were no injuries reported and customers were being taken back to the terminal, where they would be rebooked on alternate flights. There were 221 customers on the flight to Tokyo and 56 on the flight to Louisiana, per Delta.

The FAA said it is investigating the incident, and Delta said it was cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Bureau and other agencies regarding the occurrence.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.