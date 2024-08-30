Flight cancelations have fallen below pre-pandemic levels, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Friday.

Through the first six months of 2024, 1.4% of flights on major carriers were canceled compared with 2.4% during the same period in 2019.

What You Need To Know For the first six months of 2024, major airlines posted a cancellation rate of 1.4%



Over the same period in 2019, 2.4% of flights were canceled



Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines had the lowest rates of canceled flights in June



Frontier Airlines, Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways had the most

Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines had the lowest rates of canceled flights in June. Frontier Airlines, Spirit Airlines and JetBlue Airways had the most.

Carriers’ on-time arrivals are also up, increasing to 74.3% in June compared with 71.3% a year earlier. Hawaiian Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines had the highest on-time arrival rates. Frontier Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines had the lowest on-time arrivals.

Tarmac delays, however, have increased. In June, airlines reported 70 tarmac delays of more than three hours on domestic flights — up from 38 in May. For international flights, airlines reported six tarmac delays of more than four hours — up from four in May.

The announcement comes as the Transportation Security Administration expects record numbers of air travelers over the Labor Day holiday. The agency expects 8.5% more travelers this weekend compared with last year, with Friday being the busiest day for travel.