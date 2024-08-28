This Labor Day weekend is expected to be the busiest on record. The Transportation Security Administration said it is preparing to screen at least 17 million people between Thursday and Wednesday — an 8.5% increase compared with last year.

The busiest day will be Friday, when the agency expects to screen 2.86 million people.

“People are traveling more than ever this summer and TSA along with our airline and airport partners stand ready to close the busiest summer travel period on record during this upcoming Labor Day weekend,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said in a statement.

The TSA said the agency’s top ten travel days in its history have all happened this year since May 2024.

Even more people are expected to drive this weekend. The American Automobile Association expects domestic travel to be up 9% over the Labor Day weekend compared with last year, following a record-breaking number of travelers over the 4th of July weekend and Memorial Day, when travel numbers hit their second highest level since 2005.

The top destinations for Labor Day travelers are Seattle, Orlando, Anchorage, New York and Boston, according to AAA.

AAA said gas prices this year are lower than in 2023. The national average is currently $3.50 compared with $3.81 last year. Overall, the price of domestic travel is 2% less this year.

The transportation data firm INRIX advises drivers to avoid traveling during the afternoon and early evening hours Thursday and Friday, when the roads will be most congested.

“Drivers should expect the most severe traffic jams before the holiday weekend as commuters mix with travelers,” INRIX Transportation Analyst Bob Pishue said in a statement. “Monitoring traffic apps, local news stations and 511 traveler information services may help drivers navigate around congestion and reduce driver frustration.”

INRIX said the best times to travel are Thursday before 11 a.m., Friday before Noon and after 7 p.m. and Saturday afternoon. Returning travelers are advised to drive before Noon on Sunday, before 10 a.m. on Monday and after 1 p.m. Tuesday.