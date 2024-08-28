Heading into the Labor Day weekend, Circle K will offer up to 40 cents off each gallon of gas at participating locations.

The deal is available at more than 200 locations in California, Oregon and Washington from 4 to 7 p.m. local time on Thursday.

What You Need To Know Circle K is offering up to 40 cents off per gallon of gas on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. local time



The deal is good at more than 200 participating locations



The participating stations are in California, Oregon and Washington



The price on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time

“With summer coming to an end, we want to help our customers squeeze every last drop of adventure with a Fuel Day Pop-Up Event just in time for Labor Day weekend," Circle K West Coast Vice President of Operations George Wilkins said in a statement.

The American Automobile Association expects domestic travel this week to be up 9% compared with last year. Nationally, gas prices are averaging about $3.50 per gallon. The current average in California is $4.61.