Heading into the Labor Day weekend, Circle K will offer up to 40 cents off each gallon of gas at participating locations.
The deal is available at more than 200 locations in California, Oregon and Washington from 4 to 7 p.m. local time on Thursday.
“With summer coming to an end, we want to help our customers squeeze every last drop of adventure with a Fuel Day Pop-Up Event just in time for Labor Day weekend," Circle K West Coast Vice President of Operations George Wilkins said in a statement.
The American Automobile Association expects domestic travel this week to be up 9% compared with last year. Nationally, gas prices are averaging about $3.50 per gallon. The current average in California is $4.61.