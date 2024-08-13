SAN PEDRO, Calif. — The Port of Los Angeles handled a record-breaking 939,600 twenty-foot equivalent units in July, representing a 37% increase over the same month last year and the best July in the port's 116-year history, officials announced Tuesday.

Loaded imports landed at 501,281 TEUs, a 38% increase compared to July 2023. Loaded exports came in at 14,889 TEUs, an increase of 4% compared to last year's data. The port also processed 323,431 empty containers, a 54% increase also compared to 2023.

Seven months into 2024, the Port of Los Angeles is 18% ahead of its 2023 pace, according to port officials.

"We've seen an influx of year-end holiday goods coming across our docks a bit earlier than usual to avoid any risk of delay later in the year," Gene Seroka, executive director of the port, said during a media briefing. "These goods — think toys, electronics and clothing — are arriving at the same time as more typical back-to-school, fall fashion and Halloween merchandise. An early peak season has helped to boost volumes here in Los Angeles."

"I'm grateful to our dedicated dockworkers, terminal operators, truck drivers, and all other stakeholders who work tirelessly every day to move all this cargo with remarkable speed and efficiency," he added.

Paul Bingham, an S&P Global Intelligence economist and data analyst, joined Seroka for the media briefing. Bingham discussed a variety of issues impacting the supply chain, including East Coast dockworker negotiations, Red Sea cargo diversions and the possibility of additional tariffs.