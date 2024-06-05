The Federal Aviation Administration has certified Archer Aviation’s electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for commercial operations. Archer’s all-electric Midnight, which can take off and land without a runway, is one of about 350 companies currently working to develop so-called eVTOL technology.

It is only the second air taxi maker to be certified by the FAA.

“This milestone reflects our team’s unwavering dedication to safety and operational excellence as we stand up one of the world’s first electric air taxi services for communities across the U.S. with a safe, sustainable and low-noise transportation solution,” Archer Founder and CEO Adam Goldstein said in a statement Wednesday.

Archer plans to use Midnight to provide electric air taxi flights that can replace traffic on the ground. Archer estimates a 60- to 90-minute commute by car would take just 10 to 20 minutes in an electric air taxi at a similar cost. Midnight will be operated by a pilot and can carry four passengers.

In 2021, Archer signed a deal with the city of Los Angeles to operate an air taxi service. Last week, Archer said it plans to begin commercial air taxi operations in South Korea in partnership with KaKaoMobility by 2026.

The FAA Part 135 certificate allows Archer to begin operating its aircraft commercially in advance of Midnight’s full certification, which will enable it to be used by airlines including United. To receive the Part 135 certificate, Archer had to submit extensive documentation about its operational procedures and manuals and show its pilots were proficient in those procedures and manuals.

“The pace of progress and innovation that Archer has achieved over the last few years is nothing short of impressive and today marks another key milestone in their journey to bring safe, sustainable and low-noise air taxi services to market,” United Chief Financial Officer Mike Leskinen said in a statement.

With Archer, Leskinen said, “we look forward to shaping the future of air transportation and delivering unparalleled flying experiences to United passengers.”

Before Archer is allowed to fly paying passengers, the company will also have to receive an FAA Type Certificate. The FAA plans to issue its final rule for eVTOL pilot qualifications and training later this year.

In 2023, the U.S. Air Force signed a $142 million deal with Archer to purchase as many as six of its Midnight aircraft. More agile than many military aircraft, the Midnight is quieter and cheaper than helicopters, which are noisy, high maintenance and run on fossil fuel.

Archer first partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense in 2021 and has worked on various projects through an Air Force Research Laboratory program that fosters military collaboration with private technology startups. Archer says its Midnight can be used to transport personnel and provide logistical support and rescue operations for the Air Force and could be used to perform additional duties with the Defense Department.

Archer is one of a small handful of startups that have contracts with the Air Force, including Joby, based in Santa Cruz, and Moog, based in Hawthorne, Calif.