Gas prices could be at least 10 cents per gallon higher this summer, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The agency said refinery operations are “a source of uncertainty for gasoline markets this summer.”
Regular retail gas prices will average about $3.70 per gallon through September, according to the EIA’s newest Short-Term Energy Outlook. The national average for a gallon of regular gas is currently $3.60, according to the American Automobile association.
Last summer, extreme heat caused power outages at some oil refineries in Texas, pushing up gas prices by 13 cents in a single week in July, according to the price-tracking website GasBuddy.