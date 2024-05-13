Fewer flights are being cancelled and more flights are arriving on time, according to the latest Department of Transportation air travel consumer report released Monday.

In February, 0.6% of flights were cancelled, compared with 3.2% prior to the pandemic in February 2019.

Allegiant Air had the fewest cancellations of any airline, followed by Frontier Airlines and American Airlines. JetBlue Airways had the highest percentage of cancelled flights, followed by Hawaiian Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

The on-time arrival rate for the top airlines was 83.7% compared with 79.5% a year earlier. Of the major carriers, Delta Air Lines had the highest percentage of on-time arrivals, followed by American Airlines and United Airlines. JetBlue Airways had the lowest on-time arrival rate, followed by Spirit Airlines and Frontier.

The decrease in cancellations and increase in on-time arrivals comes as more flights operate in the U.S. The DOT said 549,439 flights operated in February — an increase of 4.35% compared with a year earlier.