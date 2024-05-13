About 43.8 million people are expected to travel this Memorial Day holiday, according to AAA’s projected forecast released Monday.

An increase of 4% over last year, it is the second-largest number since 2005’s record, when 44 million people traveled 50 miles or more for the long weekend.

“We haven’t seen Memorial Day weekend travel numbers like these in almost 20 years,” AAA Travel Senior Vice President Paula Twidale said in a statement. “We’re projecting an additional one million travelers this holiday weekend compared to 2019, which not only means we’re exceeding pre-pandemic levels but also signals a very busy summer travel season ahead.”

The majority of travelers (88%) will get to their destinations by car, according to AAA’s projection. It’s the largest number of drivers for the Memorial Day weekend since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

AAA said rental car demand for Memorial Day weekend is highest in Orlando, Denver, Atlanta, Boston and Las Vegas, with the busiest pick-up days expected to be Thursday and Friday, May 23-24.

Thursday and Friday will be the most congested for drivers, according to INRIX, which recommends people begin their trips before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m. on those dates to avoid busy commute times. The following Sunday and Monday will also be busy, especially in the afternoon. INRIX recommends travelers plan to leave for their return trips before 1 p.m. both days.

“Travel times are expected to be up to 90% longer than normal,” INRIX transportation analyst Bob Pishue said in a statement. “Travelers should stay up to date on traffic apps, 511 services and local news stations to avoid sitting in traffic longer than necessary.”

Gas prices are similar to last year’s average of $3.57 per gallon. AAA said gas prices have held steady in recent weeks after rising earlier this spring.

About 8% of travelers — 3.51 million people — will fly, according to AAA. A 9% increase in fliers compared with 2019, AAA said airports over the Memorial Day holiday will be more crowded than at any time since 2005. The association said ticket prices are similar to last year.

About 4% of travelers — 1.9 million people — will use other modes of transport, including buses, cruises and trains.

“This category took the biggest hit during the pandemic with fewer people taking public transportation or not cruising at all,” Twidale said. “Now — five years later — we’re back to 2019 numbers. Travel demand has been soaring, and long holiday weekends create the perfect windows for getaways.”