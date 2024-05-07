United Auto Workers members at a Stellantis factory in Warren, Mich., voted to authorize a strike Monday.

More than 1,000 auto workers said they are prepared to walk off the job at a stamping plant that supplies more than a dozen Stellantis facilities making some of the company’s most popular vehicles.

The workers say Stellantis has not addressed health and safety issues



The stamping plant supplies Stellantis factories that make the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Wagoneer



Stellantis said discussions with the UAW are ongoing

Members of UAW Local 869 said they are striking because of health and safety issues the company has not addressed. In a statement, they cited issues with personal protective equipment, ventilation fans and overall sanitation.

“Not only do we want these health and safety grievances resolved, we want our members to leave the same way they came,” UAW Local 869 President Romaine McKinney III said in a statement. “We want members to understand they’re not just a number or just a body on the line. They will come to work and feel like they have some ownership in that building.”

“While the members of UAW Local 869 from Stellantis' Warren Stamping Plant have voted to authorize a strike, discussions between the company and UAW are ongoing and employees are still at work,” a Stellantis spokesperson told Spectrum News. “Stellantis remains committed to providing a safe and healthy work environment for all employees and resolving this matter without a work stoppage.”

The UAW did not say when the strike might happen.