Automakers will have more time to comply with a federal rule requiring them to shift electric vehicle component sources from China following an update the U.S. Treasury Department anounced Friday.

Car companies now have until 2027 to comply with an Inflation Reduction Act requirement that EVs source graphite from friendly trade partners to qualify for the federal $7,500 clean vehicle tax credit.

To qualify for the credit this year, EVs’ battery components cannot come from a foreign entity of concern, including China, Iran, North Korea or Russia. A similar rule for critical minerals including graphite takes effect in 2025.

China is the largest source of many EV materials. The country controls 77% of all graphite that is produced globally. Natural graphite is not produced in the United States, according to the U.S. Geological Service.

A critical component in EV production, graphite is used in battery anodes. About 100-200 pounds of graphite are used in each electric vehicle.

“The EV transition requires nothing short of a complete transformation of the U.S. industrial base. That’s a monumental task that won’t — and can’t — happen overnight,” Alliance of Automotive Innovation CEO John Bozzella said in a statement about the Treasury rule change. The Alliance represents most major car companies that manufacture vehicles in the United States.

“The Treasury rules appear to recognize the realities of the global supply chain by providing some temporary flexibility in terms of where the critical minerals in EV batteries can be sourced.”

The federal tax credit is available in different amounts based on where a vehicle is built, the sourcing of its battery components and, beginning next year, the sourcing of critical minerals. Qualifying new plug-in electric and fuel cell vehicles are eligible for up to $7,500, while used vehicles are eligible for as much as $4,000.

New electric vehicles can only qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit if they are assembled in North America and include battery components sourced from countries that are not a foreign entity of concern, such as China.

The vehicles that qualify for the full $7,500 EV tax credit this year include the Chevrolet Bolt, Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid, Ford F-150 Lightning and various versions of the Tesla Model 3, X and Y.