Tesla is recalling the Cybertruck, according to a notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Issued Thursday, the recall is for unintended acceleration from a trapped pedal and affects all 3,878 Cybertrucks the company produced between November 13, 2023, and April 4.

What You Need To Know NHTSA issued a recall notice for the Tesla Cybertruck



The recall is for unintended acceleration from a trapped pedal



3,878 Cybertrucks produced between November 13, 2023, and April 4 are affected



The cause of the problem is an unapproved change to the lubricant that attaches the accelerator pad to the pedal

“On affected vehicles, when high force is applied to the pad on the accelerator pedal, the pad may dislodge, which may cause the pedal to become trapped in the interior trim above the pedal,” according to the recall notice.

NHTSA said a trapped pedal may increase the risk of a collision. The cause of the problem is an unapproved change to the lubricant that helps with the pad’s assembly onto the accelerator. Extra lubricant loosens the pad’s ability to remain attached to the pedal.

The federal safety agency said Tesla received a notice about the condition based on a customer claim on March 31. It received a second notice of the same condition on another vehicle three days later.

Tesla Engineering reviewed vehicle data logs and reviewed images that confirmed the issue. It decided to voluntarily recall its Cybertrucks April 12. All of Tesla’s service and delivery centers will be notified of the recall Friday.