General Motors will begin offering vehicle-to-home bidirectional chargers later this year, the company announced Thursday.

Designed to work with GM vehicles that can send electricity from their batteries to help power a house, the new V2H chargers can help provide power during weather-related outages.

“GM Energy is committed to making the transition to an all-electric lifestyle an even more compelling option by simplifying all aspects of personal energy management,” GM Energy Vice President Wade Sheffer said in a statement.

Created last year as a subsidiary of General Motors to support electric vehicle adoption, GM Energy sells charging equipment and battery energy storage systems for homes and businesses.

The GM Energy PowerShift Charger is compatible with 2024 model year Chevrolet Silverado EV RST pickup trucks, GMC Sierra EV Denali pickup, Chevrolet Blazer EV SUV, Chevrolet Equinox EV and Cadillac Lyriq SUV. By the 2026 model year, GM Energy said it will expand its V2H bidirectional charging capabilities to all its EV models that use Ultium batteries.

To use the system, GM EVs also need to be equipped with GM Energy V2H Enablement Kits offered as part of a V2H bundle. Later this year, GM Energy will begin offering stationary energy storage integrated with solar power, similar to the Tesla Powerwall, which allows people to store energy generated from rooftop solar in a battery that can power their homes for later use.

GM will launch the new chargers in five states: California, Florida, Michigan, New York and Texas. The company said it plans to expand availability over time.