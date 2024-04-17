The Federal Aviation Administration ended its temporary order for Alaska Airlines to stop all flights about an hour after putting it in place.

The agency issued the ground stop order to pause the airline’s mainline departures nationwide following a request from the airline Wednesday.

What You Need To Know The Federal Aviation Administration ended its temporary stop order for all Alaska Airlines flights about an hour after first issuing it



Alaska Airlines had asked the FAA to pause its mainline departures nationwide



Alaska experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates weight and balance



The airline requests that travelers check its app and website for travel updates

“This morning, we experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance,” an Alaska Airlines spokesperson told Spectrum News.

A ground stop for all Alaska and Horizon flights began just before 8 a.m. PT. The FAA canceled that order less than an hour later. The airline advises travelers to check their flight status on alaskaair.com or the Alaska app before heading to the airport.