Spirit Airlines plans to furlough pilots and delay aircraft deliveries as it struggles with weak demand and profitability issues.

On Monday, the Florida-based, ultra-low-cost air carrier said it deferred all the Airbus planes it had scheduled for deliveries in 2025 and 2026 until 2030.

“This amendment to our agreement with Airbus is an important part of Spirit’s comprehensive plan to bolster profitability and strengthen our balance sheet,” Spirit President and CEO Ted Christie said in a statement. “Deferring these aircraft gives us the opportunity to reset the business and focus on the core airline while we adjust to changes in the competitive environment.”

The airline has been struggling with grounded planes resulting from the recall of certain engines. Last year, Pratt & Whitney said many of the GTF engines that power Airbus planes in Spirit’s fleet were found to have microscopic contaminants in some of its metals.

The Airbus delivery deferrals and engine issues will result in the furloughing of about 260 pilots starting Sept. 1, the company said.

“We are doing everything we can to protect team members while balancing our responsibility to return to positive cash-flow and thrive as a healthy company with long-term growth prospects,” Christie said.

The announcement comes about a month after JetBlue and Spirit ended a $3.8 billion merger agreement. In early March, a U.S. judge blocked the deal citing anti-competition concerns that would hurt consumers. Last month, President Joe Biden said the merger would have resulted in higher fares and less choice. He called the blocked merger “a win for American consumers.”

Spirit is the country’s seventh largest airline. One of the least expensive carriers in the U.S., it has been experiencing weak demand and increased competition in many of its key markets in Florida.