A supermajority of workers at the largest Mercedes-Benz factory in the U.S. have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to hold a vote on joining the United Auto Workers. It’s the second group of workers at a non-union vehicle plant to file such a petition.

What You Need To Know Workers at the largest Mercedes-Benz factory in the U.S. filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board on Friday to hold a union vote



In February, the United Auto Workers said a majority of workers at the factory had signed cards to join the union



The UAW has requested the vote be held in less than three weeks



Workers at a non-union Volkswagen factory in Tennessee will vote on whether to join the UAW later this month

“We are standing up for every worker in Alabama,” Mercedes factory machine operator Jeremy Kimbrell said in a statement. “At Mercedes, at Hyundai and at hundreds of other companies, Alabama workers have made billions of dollars for executives and shareholders, but we haven’t gotten our fair share.”

In February, the UAW announced that a majority of workers at the Mercedes factory had signed cards to join the union, joining a growing movement of non-union auto factories that are attempting to replicate record contracts the UAW won from the Big Three Detroit automakers last year.

About 6,100 people work at the Alabama factory that makes the German car company’s GLE and GLS SUVs and the Mercedes-Maybach GLS for all of its markets globally. The plant also makes Mercedes’ all-electric models: the EQE, EQS and Mercedes-Maybach EQS. More than 4 million vehicles have been built at the factory since 1997, according to Mercedes, including 295,000 SUVs last year.

The UAW is asking that the vote be held in less than three weeks.

Mercedes-Benz “fully respects our team members’ choice whether to unionize, and we look forward to participating in the election process to ensure every team member has a chance to cast their own secret-ballot vote, as well as having access to the information necessary to make an informed choice,” a Mercedes-Benz spokesperson told Spectrum News.

“Our primary focus is always to provide a safe and supportive work environment for our team members so they can continue to build safe and superior vehicles for the world. We believe open and direct communication with our team members is the best path forward to ensure continued success.”

The UAW claims Mercedes has engaged in illegal union busting and has filed federal labor charges against the company. It has also filed charges for labor violations in Germany.

The Mercedes workers’ NLRB petition comes one day after an employee at a Nissan Parts Distribution Center in New Jersey filed a petition with the board to remove UAW officials from the workplace. Filed by Michael Oliver, the petition contains enough signatures from his coworkers to trigger a decertification vote, according to a statement from the National Right to Work Legal Defense Foundation, which made the filing on Oliver’s behalf.

According to the National Right to Work group, private sector workers in New Jersey have to pay union dues to keep their jobs. By forcing a decertification vote, workers who oppose the union would no longer need to pay dues.

“UAW union officials haven’t bargained effectively or communicated well with me and my coworkers, and they have refused to inform us of bargaining developments,” Oliver said in a statement.”

Workers at many other non-union auto factories in the U.S. have been organizing, including another factory in Alabama operated by Hyundai. In March, 30% of workers at a Toyota factory in Missouri said they had signed union authorization cards. It was the fourth non-union plant to heed UAW President Shawn Fain’s call to action following last year’s successful contract negotiations with Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

Last month, the UAW announced that workers at a Volkswagen factory in Chattanooga, Tennessee, had filed a petition to hold a union vote with the NLRB. The board has scheduled the vote for April 17-19.