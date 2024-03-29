The Federal Railroad Administration announced Friday that it will make more than $2.4 billion available for projects that help modernize the country’s freight and intercity passenger rail systems.
The money is available through the $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which authorized up to $108 billion for public transportation projects.
“This funding will make it safer, more affordable, more sustainable and more efficient for people and goods to move by rail across the country,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement, adding that it is the biggest funding round in the FRA’s history.
The new funding adds to more than $1.4 billion in grants the agency announced last year to help with 70 projects in 35 states and Washington, D.C. Granted through the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program, last year’s projects ranged from grade crossing improvements to expanding intercity passenger rail, such as an upcoming high-speed rail system between Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
They also helped fund zero- and low-emissions locomotives, trespass prevention and workforce training and development.
FRA Administrator Amit Bose said the CRISI grants see “extraordinarily high demand” to help railroads, states and local communities improve their systems. Interested entities have 60 days to apply for the funds.