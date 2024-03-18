Workers at a Volkswagen factory in Tennessee plan to vote on joining the United Auto Workers. The UAW announced Monday that factory employees had filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to hold the vote after a supermajority signed union cards in 100 days.

What You Need To Know Workers at Volkswagen's Chattanooga, Tenn., factory filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to vote on joining the United Auto Workers



It is the first non-union auto plant to file for a union election since the UAW won record contracts with the Big Three Detroit automakers last year



Workers at three other non-union factories are collecting signatures to authorize joining the UAW



VW workers said they are seeking more paid time off and improved safety conditions

“Today, we are one step closer to making a good job at Volkswagen into a great career,” said production team member Isaac Meadows in a video announcement about the petition filing. “Right now, we miss time with our families because so much of our paid-time-off is burned up during the summer and winter shutdowns. We shouldn’t have to choose between our family and our job.”

He said he supported the union to “have a real voice” that can negotiate on his behalf. Other VW workers at the plant cited safety issues and job security as their priorities at the 3.8-million-square-foot factory that makes the Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV, the Atlas SUV and Atlas Cross Sport.

The NLRB petition comes about a month after more than 10,000 workers at the Tennessee factory signed union cards indicating they planned to join the autoworkers union. It is the first non-union auto plant to reach the point of filing for a union election since the UAW began targeting them last year.

Earlier this month, 30% of workers at a Toyota factory in Missouri said they had signed union authorization cards. It was the fourth non-union plant to join a growing movement of autoworkers who are attempting to replicate the record contracts the UAW won from the Big Three Detroit automakers last year, including 25% wage bumps.

In February, a majority of workers at the largest Mercedes-Benz factory in the U.S. in Vance, Ala., announced they had signed cards to join the union. Workers at a Hyundai factory in Montgomery, Ala., are also organizing, the UAW said.

Volkswagen did not respond to a request for comment.