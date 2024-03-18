Workers at a Volkswagen factory in Tennessee plan to vote on joining the United Auto Workers. The UAW announced Monday that factory employees had filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to hold the vote after a supermajority signed union cards in 100 days.
“Today, we are one step closer to making a good job at Volkswagen into a great career,” said production team member Isaac Meadows in a video announcement about the petition filing. “Right now, we miss time with our families because so much of our paid-time-off is burned up during the summer and winter shutdowns. We shouldn’t have to choose between our family and our job.”
He said he supported the union to “have a real voice” that can negotiate on his behalf. Other VW workers at the plant cited safety issues and job security as their priorities at the 3.8-million-square-foot factory that makes the Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV, the Atlas SUV and Atlas Cross Sport.
The NLRB petition comes about a month after more than 10,000 workers at the Tennessee factory signed union cards indicating they planned to join the autoworkers union. It is the first non-union auto plant to reach the point of filing for a union election since the UAW began targeting them last year.
Earlier this month, 30% of workers at a Toyota factory in Missouri said they had signed union authorization cards. It was the fourth non-union plant to join a growing movement of autoworkers who are attempting to replicate the record contracts the UAW won from the Big Three Detroit automakers last year, including 25% wage bumps.
In February, a majority of workers at the largest Mercedes-Benz factory in the U.S. in Vance, Ala., announced they had signed cards to join the union. Workers at a Hyundai factory in Montgomery, Ala., are also organizing, the UAW said.
Volkswagen did not respond to a request for comment.